Limassol: Falling trees damage house and cars in Episkopi (photos, video)

Cars and a house were damaged by falling trees as a result of today’s storms in Episkopi Limassol, philenews reports.

It said that seven cypress trees fell, two of them on vehicles and one on the roof of a house.

The Met Office had issued an orange alert earlier on Tuesday warning of isolated heavy thunderstorms.

“In these storms the rain intensity may exceed 55 millimetres per hour while hail is also likely,” it said.

The alert is in force from 12 noon to 6 pm today.

In an explanation accompanying the orange alert the Met Office said” “Be prepared for severe thunderstorms causing significant impact and protect yourself from lightning. Damage to property and trees may occur. Flash flooding, wind gusts and hail are possible. Transport and outdoor activities disruption can be expected.”

