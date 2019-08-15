Limassol: Elderly man dies after being hit by car

An elderly man heading to church on foot died after he was hit by a car in Limassol early on Thursday morning.

He was named by police as Loizos Christoforou, aged 96, from the Ayia Triada parish of Limassol.

The victim was hit by a taxi while trying to cross the coastal road and died instantly.

The 35 year old taxi driver tested negative for alcohol.

Limassol traffic police are investigating. Limassol traffic police head Michalis Michail said the accident occurred at 5.20 am when under conditions which are being investigated the taxi hit the pedestrian.

He was taken by ambulance to Limassol Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.