Missing eight-year old girl found, in good health

An eight year old girl reported missing in Limassol earlier today has been found at the house of a friend of her mother in the Lanition area and is in good health.
The child’s father had gone to police at around noon on Monday and said the eight-year old was missing from Sunday afternoon when she had decided to walk to his house from a nearby house in the Ayios Ioannis area where she was staying with friends.
Police immediately launched a search and appealed to the public to help.
They will now investigate came to be in the Lanition area from Ayios Ioannis and will also investigate possible criminal negligence by the father.
The welfare services have also been notified.
The child had initially been taken by her mother on Friday afternoon to stay with her father.