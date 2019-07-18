Menu
Local

Limassol: Documentary sheds light on ill-fated Sellers’ movie, filmed in Kyrenia in 1973 (trailer)

July 18, 2019 at 10:58am
Edited by

You May Also Like

Local
July 18, 2019

12 Israeli youths remanded in custody as police probe gang rape allegation

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
July 18, 2019

Report: Cyprus link to international sham marriage ring

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
July 18, 2019

Police warn of unattended animals on Nicosia-Limassol highway

Bouli Hadjioannou