Limassol: Divers with disabilities, police officers and citizens clean the seabed (pics & vid)

The Cyprus National Paralympic Committee and the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI), with the participation of the Marine Police and concerned citizens, organized an operation aimed at cleaning the seabed between the Limassol Nautical Club and Columbia Beach in Limassol.

Nine divers with disabilities from Cyprus and abroad dived into the water with instructors from PADI as well as police officers and other citizens, collecting junk from the seabed.

The President of the House of Representatives, the Chief of Police, the ambassadors of Finland and Japan, the Greek Paralympic medalist in weightlifting Pavlos Mamalos, were among those present at the event.

Before the event, various Paralympic sports were presented to the public.