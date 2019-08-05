Limassol: Couple arrested for cannabis cultivation after police raid home (video)

Anti narcotics police raided the house of a 37 year old man and a 30 year old woman in Limassol last night and arrested the couple as part of investigations into a case of illegal possession, cultivation and use of drugs as well as possession with intent to supply.

Police said they found a cannabis plant in the garden as well as four small ‘greenhouses’ in the house equipped with lighting and ventilation with another 14 cannabis plants. They also found a drying unit, a quantity of cannabis and precision scales.

Police investigations continue.

