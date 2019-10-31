Limassol: Child porn suspect referred to trial, faces 27 charges

A 42 year old accountant faces 27 charges after police discovered what they say is the first case in Cyprus involving the production rather than just possession of child pornography.

The suspect will remain in police custody until he appears before Limassol Criminal Court on January 15 to answer the charges.

Police investigators on Thursday asked Limassol district court during a closed hearing to refer the man direct for trial at the Criminal Court. They also asked that he remain in custody until then.

Both requests were accepted by the court which set the trial date for January 15, 2020.

Police have found in his possession videos and photographs of 11 boys – all in the nude. Of the 11, police have found and taken statements from nine of the victims.

They first found photos and videos of six boys aged 12 to 15. They later found material of another five victims on another device.

The suspect, who is a tutor in accounting, was arrested earlier this month.

