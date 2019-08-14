Limassol: 54 year old homeless man found dead in abandoned building, foul play ruled out

The body of a 54 year old homeless man was found in an abandoned house on Anexartisias street in Limassol at around noon on Wednesday.

The 54 year old was found by a member of the public who alerted police. He was taken by ambulance to Limassol Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Police determined the deceased was a Turkish Cypriot who was homeless. They have ruled out foul play and are investigating whether the welfare services were aware of the man’s plight.

The exact cause of death will be determined by a post-mortem examination.