Menu
Local

Limassol: 54 year old homeless man found dead in abandoned building, foul play ruled out

August 14, 2019 at 4:30pm
Edited by

The body of a 54 year old homeless man was found in an abandoned house on Anexartisias street in Limassol at around noon on Wednesday.

The 54 year old was found by a member of the public who alerted police. He was taken by ambulance to Limassol Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Police determined the deceased was a Turkish Cypriot who was homeless. They have ruled out foul play and are investigating whether the welfare services were aware of the man’s plight.

The exact cause of death will be determined by a post-mortem examination.

 

 

You May Also Like

Local
August 14, 2019

Historical discovery on the citadel of Ancient Paphos (Kouklia-Palaepaphos)

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
August 14, 2019

Fire between Ayia Napa and Protaras quickly contained

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
August 14, 2019

Prolonged inactivity in Cyprus talks could lead to permanent division, Famagusta municipality warns

Bouli Hadjioannou