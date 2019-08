A 40 year old man is under arrest after he was caught driving a motorbike while 16 times over the legal limit, police said.

They said that at around 2.30 am on Wednesday, police stopped the biker for a check in the Ayios Ioannis area.

The 40 year old had no road tax and was not wearing a helmet.

He underwent an alcohol test with a final reading of 145 mg. The legal limit is 9 mg, police said.

Limassol traffic police are continuing their inquiries.