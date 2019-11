Located in the heart of Limassol Old Town, the Agora market is hailed to become the ideal shopping and entertainment space in the city.

A vast variety of dining options, from casual street food from all over the world to high-end delicacies will be available, which will tantalise the taste buds of each and every visitor, catering to all preferences.

Kanari 47- 49, Limassol

Call 70 070070