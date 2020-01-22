Limassol added to destinations of world’s fourth largest cruise operator

Cruise company MSC Cruises based in Switzerland has included Limassol in its list of destinations starting summer 2021, the Shipping Deputy Minister Natasa Pilides announced yesterday.

According to Cruise Market Watch data, MSC Cruises was the fourth largest cruise line globally in 2018 with a net revenue of $3,149 million (24.1% market share) and 1,876,200 total passengers.

Disy welcomed the news with party Spokesman Demetris Demetriou stating that “this is an encouraging development…as one of the key players in the global cruise industry will be berthing its ships at a Cyprus port on a weekly basis, thus contributing to the promotion of our country as a tourist destination placing us on the global cruise map.”

Read more: