Limassol Acoustic Festival is here for the 6th consecutive year!
This year our music will be filling the University Square right in the heart of Limassol!
13 Local Bands along with handcrafters and other artisans from all over the island, will be showcasing their talent.
24&25 August at the University square!
*ENTRANCE FREE
**This year’s line up:
SAT 24/8
Alex August
Aristotelis Aristotelous
Introvert
Celestial Iris
Max Aloisi
Rumba Attack
Yemaya Son
SUN 25/8
Trio Nero
Arcadian Child
Mr. Wilson
Private Garden
Anemourio (Julio Full Band)
Mighty Sugarcane