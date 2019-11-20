Limassol acid attack: Man to stand trial for attempted murder

A 57 year old man accused of throwing acid at his estranged wife resulting in her serious injury will stand trial for attempted murder.
The trial before Limassol Criminal Court is set to start on March 17 and the defendant will remain in custody at Nicosia Central Prison until then.
The victim, a 40 year old Romanian woman, remains in serious condition in the burns unit of Nicosia Hospital but has been able to give a statement to authorities.
She had asked her Greek Cypriot husband for a divorce and then left the family home and gone to a friend’s house in Zakaki. The defendant repeatedly asked her to return and also threatened her. Earlier this month, he allegedly bought the caustic acid and attacked the victim at the house where she was staying.
