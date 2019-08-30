Limassol: 63 year old worker dies in labour accident

A 63 year old man was killed in a labour accident on a Limassol building site on Friday.

He was named as Demetris Georgiou, a resident of Kolossi.

He suffered critical injuries after a falling from scaffolding on a building site in Linopetra. He was rushed to Limassol hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Labour inspector Kypros Kyprou said that his department was investigating a fatal labour accident of a man who fell 10 metres from scaffolding.

First indications suggest that the appropriate safety measures were not implemented, he added.

He said that the victim was standing on a metal platform on scaffolding that did not have a suitable and safe working area. It was not wide enough and there was no side protection, he said.

The department has ordered work to stop at the work site and this can only resume after inspectors are satisfied that safety measures are being adhered to, he added.