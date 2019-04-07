45 year old arrested in Limassol cannabis case on return to Cyprus

A 45 year old man was remanded in custody for five days by Limassol district court on Sunday in connection with the discovery of 63.7 kilos of cannabis at a Limassol warehouse of October 30.
The suspect was arrested on arrival at Larnaca Airport on Saturday evening on the basis of an arrest warrant issued in his absence.
The cannabis had been found by anti narcotics officers during a search of the warehouse in Ayios Athanasios in Limassol. It had been concealed in a coin activated game usually found at amusement parks.
The 53 year old manager of the warehouse was arrested on the spot and remanded in custody. He has since been charged before Limassol district court which referred him direct to trial at the Criminal Court.