Limassol: 42 year old arrested for possessing, producing child porn

Limasol police have arrested a 42 year old man as they investigate a case of possession and access to child porn and production of pornographic material.

Acting on a tip off, police checked the suspect’s devices and found videos and photographs of naked children. They then searched his home and took away as evidence a mobile telephone and a computer.

The man is suspected of taking children home and photographing and video taping them in the nude, a cyber crime unit officer told Alpha TV.

He said that about five children are understood to be involved although investigations are still at their preliminary stage.

Police’s cyber crime unit are continuing their investigation.