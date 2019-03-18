Limassol: 36 year old jailed for two months for traffic offences

Limassol district court on Monday jailed a 36 year old man for two months after finding him guilty for a spate of traffic offences.
The man was jailed for two months and given three points on his licence for reckless driving.
He was also handed down sentences of 15 days in jail for driving without insurance, 15 days for driving without a licence and 10 days for failing to comply with a signal from a police officer. These jail terms will run concurrently with the two month sentence.
For parking in the opposite direction of the flow of traffic and driving without the permission of the owner of the car, he was bound over for 1000 euro for each offence for three years.