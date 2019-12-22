Limassol: 36 year-old arrested for Paphos attempted break-in

According to a police press release, a 36 year-old man from Limassol was arrested last night in relation to an attempted break-in and illegal possession of property.
The break-in was reported in Paphos on December 19 by a relative of the owner of the house which the suspect attempted to break into. Investigations pointed to the 36 year-old Limassol resident and a warrant was issued against him which led to his arrest on Saturday night.
In a search of the suspect’s house following his arrest police found 17 mobile phones with broken screens which were confiscated as evidence, a driver’s licence of another individual and a credit card in the name of another individual.
According to the police, the man did not offer a satisfactory explanation as to how these objects came into his possession resulting in his re-arrest for illegal possession of property.
Paphos Criminal Investigation Department is investigating the case.