Limassol: 34 year old driver caught driving more than five times over limit

A 34 year old driver is under arrest after he was involved in a minor collision and was found to be driving more than five times over the legal limit in Limassol.
The man, who is a non-Cypriot, was driving on Makarios Avenue in Mesa Yitonia at around 4.15 pm on Tuesday afternoon when he collided into the back of a car that had stopped because of traffic, causing it to hit the back of another vehicle.
There were no injuries but the cars sustained damage.
The man underwent an alco-test with an initial reading of 175 mg% and a final reading of 124 mg%.
The legal limit is 22 mg%.
The man was arrested and detained in custody.