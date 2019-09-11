Menu
Local

Limassol: 34 year old driver caught driving more than five times over limit

September 11, 2019 at 8:59am
Edited by

A 34 year old driver is under arrest after he was involved in a minor collision and was found to be driving more than five times over the legal limit in Limassol.

The man, who is a non-Cypriot, was driving on Makarios Avenue in Mesa Yitonia at around 4.15 pm on Tuesday afternoon when he collided into the back of a car that had stopped because of traffic, causing it to hit the back of another vehicle.

There were no injuries but the cars sustained damage.

The man underwent an alco-test with an initial reading of 175 mg% and a final reading of 124 mg%.

The legal limit is 22 mg%.

The man was arrested and detained in custody.

You May Also Like

Local
September 11, 2019

Households in Limassol begin pilot recycling project

Bouli Hadjioannou
schools measures Local
September 11, 2019

12 pupils per teacher in Cyprus primary schools

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
September 11, 2019

Hadjidemetriou: 2nd, 3rd phase of Apostolos Andreas monastery’s restoration to begin soon

Bouli Hadjioannou