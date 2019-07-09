Menu
Limassol: 32 year old killed in labour accident

July 9, 2019 at 9:55pm
A 32 year old car mechanic died of fatal injuries sustained in a  labour accident in Limassol at around 6 pm on Tuesday.

The victim, Andreas Panagi, was killed when a car hoist ring collapsed as he was repairing a heavy vehicle in Ayios Sylas industrial estate

“This is a fatal injury of a heavy vehicle repair mechanic who was underneath a hoist ring of a special truck,” said labour safety inspector Kypros Kyprou .

“At some point, the ring gave way and hit him,” he said.

The man was cut free by the fire service and rushed to Limassol Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations into the accident will continue tomorrow.

