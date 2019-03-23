Menu
Limassol: 32-year-old caught with church donation money

March 23, 2019 at 10:52am
A 32-year-old man is under investigation by Limassol police for stealing money from a church collection box, possession of burglary tools and possession of cannabis.

The suspect was arrested on the early hours of Saturday, when a police patrol from the Crime Prevention Unit spotted the man standing outside a parked car acting suspiciously.

The policemen approach him for identification and discovered an open church collection box outside the car, burglary tools inside the car and a small amount of cannabis on the suspect.

The 32-year-old was arrested and in taken in custody until further investigation by police.

