Limassol: 32-year-old caught with church donation money

A 32-year-old man is under investigation by Limassol police for stealing money from a church collection box, possession of burglary tools and possession of cannabis.
The suspect was arrested on the early hours of Saturday, when a police patrol from the Crime Prevention Unit spotted the man standing outside a parked car acting suspiciously.
The policemen approach him for identification and discovered an open church collection box outside the car, burglary tools inside the car and a small amount of cannabis on the suspect.
The 32-year-old was arrested and in taken in custody until further investigation by police.