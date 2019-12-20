Menu
Local

Limassol: 30 year old arrested in connection to 645 kilo ecstasy bust in Australia

December 20, 2019 at 9:20pm
A 30 year old businessman has been arrested in Limassol in connection with a massive haul of 645 kilos of ecstasy smuggled into Australia hidden in hundreds of aluminium barbecues.

The man, a Greek Cypriot, is understood to be connected to the drugs which were shipped to Australia  from Cyprus.

He is due to appear in court tomorrow to be remanded in custody.

The case began in July when police in the Cyprus Drug Law Enforcement Unit tipped off Australian police about a potential large shipment of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, in a container shipping from Limassol and bound for Sydney. On searching the container, the police found 200 aluminum barbecues, many with false base plates concealing multiple packages of the drug.

The investigation also involved the United Kingdom National Crime Agency, the Australian Border Force said. Two people have been arrested in Australia.

The head of Cyprus’ anti narcotics squad Glykerios Leontiou told the media earlier this week that were strong indications  that a criminal case can also be made against Cypriots.

At well over half a tonne, the haul of MDMA is the biggest shipment by weight seized in Australia this year.

Cyprus registered company linked to Australian ecstasy haul

 

 

