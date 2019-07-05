Menu
Local

Limassol: 25 year old held for making purchases with forged €500 notes

July 5, 2019 at 9:46am
Edited by

You May Also Like

Local
July 5, 2019

Hermes video highlights beauties of Cyprus (video)

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
July 5, 2019

Protaras: 74 year old Swedish tourist dies while swimming in Protaras

Bouli Hadjioannou