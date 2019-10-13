Menu
Limassol: 23 year old man tragically dies in car fire (pics)

October 13, 2019 at 9:00am
A 23 year old man in Limassol lost his life during the early hours of Sunday when his car exploded after crashing into trees.

According to the police, Aristotelis Agapiou, from Limassol, was driving his car on the Asomatos – Akrotiri road in the British Bases and under conditions which are being investigated by authorities, he lost control of the vehicle crashing into cypresses on the roadside.

The car exploded and Agapiou died instantly before the Fire Service arrived at the scene and extinguishing the fire.

The deceased had just left a wedding party.

The road remains closed as examinations continue.

British Bases Police are investigating.

