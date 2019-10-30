Limassol: 23 year old arrested for sexual abuse of 14 year old girl

Limassol police have arrested a 23 year old man after receiving a complaint from a 14 year old girl that he had sexually abused her.

The Cyprus News Agency said that after evaluating the complaint, the unit in charge of family violence and abuse of minors with the help of Limassol police, arrested the young man last night.

In his possession, police found a small quantity of drugs, the news agency added.

During questioning, the youth made some allegations which are being investigated.

He appeared before Limassol district court which met behind closed doors on Wednesday and was remanded in custody for six days.

The girl told police that they had met during an outing earlier in October and when they met again he suggested she go to his house where he abused her and forced her to smoke cannabis.