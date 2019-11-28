Menu
Limassol: 22 year old in critical condition after being hit by car

November 28, 2019 at 12:24pm
A 22 year old man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car as he was crossing Limassol’s Archbishop Makarios Avenue on an electric scooter at around 9.30 on Wednesday night.

Police said the 22 year old was on the pedestrian crossing when, under conditions which are being investigated, he was hit by a car driven by a 30 year old.

He was taken to Limassol Hospital with head injuries and from there to Nicosia Hospital where his condition is described as extremely critical.

Limassol traffic police are investigating.

 

