Limassol: 21 year old arrested after younger man files complaint of abuse

Limassol police are investigating a complaint filed by an 18 year old Romanian man that he had been subjected to inhuman and degrading abuse by a 21 year Greek Cypriot man, philenews reports.
The younger man also said that he had also received written death threats.
A state pathologist who examined him found burns all over his body. He was transferred by ambulance to Nicosia Hospital where he is in serious but stable condition.
Limassol CID have arrested a 21 year old Greek Cypriot man who is expected to appear before Limassol district court tomorrow to be remanded in custody.
He is under investigation for abduction with intent to cause serious bodily harm, subjecting someone to torture and cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment.
Citing sources, philenews said the suspect had intentionally caused burns on the body of the victim. Investigations continue.