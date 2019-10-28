Limassol: 17 year old moped driver hospitalised after being hit by car

A 17 year old youth is in intensive care in Limassol Hospital after the moped he was driving was involved in a collision with a car driven by a 20 year old in the Ayios Sylas area in Ypsonas on Sunday night.

The collision occurred a little after 11 pm on Alexandrou Ypsilanti Street in Ayios Sylas. Police said that under conditions which are being investigated the 20 year old attempted a right turn and collided with the moped.

The teen, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Limassol Hospital. His condition is described as serious but out of danger.