Limassol: 11 year old girl hospitalised after road collision

August 10, 2019 at 8:12pm
An 11 year old girl who was on the back of a motorbike is in serious condition in Limassol hospital after a collision which occurred at around 6 pm in the Ayios Spyridonas areas of Limassol.

Police said that a car attempted to make a right turn and under conditions which are being investigated collided with the motorbike which was trying to overtake it.

The girl was seriously injured while the biker sustained lighter injuries.

Both were taken to hospital by ambulance. Limassol traffic police are investigating.

