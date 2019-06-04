Light dust, possibility of showers today and tomorrow

Weak low pressure is affecting the area. At intervals there will be light dust in the atmosphere than will gradually clear as from Thursday.

On Tuesday there will be intervals of increased high cloud which in the afternoon may lead to localised light showers, mainly in the mountains. Temperatures will rise to 35 C inland, 32 C on the south and east coasts, around 28 C on the west coast and north coasts and 26 C in the mountains.

Tonight there will be increased higher clouds at intervals. Temperatures will fall to 19 C inland, around 20 C on the south and east coasts, around 18 C on the remaining coasts and 14 C in the mountains.

On Wednesday there will be increased high cloud at intervals which in the afternoon may lead to light showers mainly in the mountains.

Thursday and Friday will be mainly fine.

Temperatures will remain at the same levels which are slightly above average for the time of year.