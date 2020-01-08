Menu
Lifting of communications privacy bill to go before plenum on January 17

January 8, 2020 at 6:40pm
An amended bill allowing the court-ordered lifting of communications privacy will be forwarded to the House plenum for a vote on January 17, Phileleftheros reports.

This is a long-standing demand by police since it will allow prosecutors to access and submit written communication data including emails, SMS texts, and online chats as evidence in court.

The House Legal Affairs Committee on Wednesday approved by majority relevant amendments tabled last December by the Justice Ministry on the modification of certain law interpretations.

Nonetheless, there are parties that disagree with the whole philosophy of the bill and not just with the modifications that have been approved.

Chairman of the Committee, George Georgiou, said that certain clarifications by the Ministry and other departments involved behind a letter sent to parliament on December 3 regarding interpretative provisions have been made.

And if the bill is voted into law this will strengthen evidence presented in court in a wide range of cases, he added.

 

