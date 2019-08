According to a post by a Limassol lifeguard unit, a man of about 40 years was at risk of drowning this morning close to Olympians Coast.

Lifeguards brought his to shore unconscious from the sea and initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation and with the use of external unfiltered oxygen he was revived after several attempts.

The man was taken by ambulance to Limassol Hospital where and he is in intensive care.