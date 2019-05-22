Lifeguard, nudist brawl on beach in occupied Cyprus (video)

A fight broke out between a naked man and a lifeguard on a family beach in Turkish occupied north Cyprus after the lifeguard refused to put his clothes, the Daily Mail reports.
It said that the exchange quickly disintegrated into a brawl, with kicks and punches.
A video posted by the Daily Mail shows a furious lifeguard approach the naked man. There is an exchange and then the situation turns violent with pushing and shoving and blows.
A third man then intervenes and pulls the naked beach-goer onto the sand before pinning him down.