Lidl Cyprus receives “Top Employer” award

Lidl Cyprus was awarded the Top Employer certification by the Amsterdam Institute for a second consecutive year.
Every year, the independent, Amsterdam-based ”Top Employers” Institute globally certifies businesses who show excellence both in supporting their employees and in offering them development opportunities.
This certification is based on the outcome of the external audit of HR Management carried out by the Top Employers Institute using the multi-step evaluation method.
The topics researched include: compensation and benefits, on-boarding, training and development, performance management, leadership development, career and succession management and company culture.
For job openings please visit the link below: