Legendary New York Times torte with berries (recipe)

Edited by
The New York Times published Marian Burros’s recipe for Plum Torte every September from 1983 until 1989, when the editors determined that enough was enough. The recipe was to be printed for the last time that year. “To counter anticipated protests,” Ms. Burros wrote a few years later, “the recipe was printed in larger type than usual with a broken-line border around it to encourage clipping.” It didn’t help. The paper was flooded with angry letters.There are different variations: with plums (original recipe), apricots, frozen berries… Each more delicious than the other.

Try it and decide yourself! Rest assured: it is absolutely irresistible either way!

INGREDIENTS

  • ¾ to 1 cup sugar
  • ½ cup unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 cup unbleached flour, sifted
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  •  Pinch of salt (optional)
  • 2 eggs
  • 24 halves pitted purple plums (or 300-400g of frozen berries)
  •  Sugar, lemon juice and cinnamon, for topping
PREPARATION
  1. Heat oven to 175C.
  2. Cream the sugar and butter in a bowl. Add the flour, baking powder, salt and eggs and beat well.
  3. Spoon the batter into a springform pan of 8, 9 or 10 inches. Place the plum halves skin side up on top of the batter. If you use berries, no need to defrost them You can use them right away from the freezer and Sprinkle lightly with sugar and lemon juice, depending on the sweetness of the fruit. Sprinkle with about 1 teaspoon of cinnamon, depending on how much you like cinnamon.
  4. Bake 1 hour, approximately. Remove and cool; refrigerate or freeze if desired. Or cool to lukewarm and serve plain or with whipped cream. (To serve a torte that was frozen, defrost and reheat it briefly at 150 degrees.)

Tip

  • To freeze, double-wrap the torte in foil, place in a plastic bag and seal.

 



 



 

 

 

Recipe: NYT Cooking

Photos: Author

