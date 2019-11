Legendary New York Times torte with berries (recipe)

The New York Times published Marian Burros’s recipe for Plum Torte every September from 1983 until 1989, when the editors determined that enough was enough. The recipe was to be printed for the last time that year. “To counter anticipated protests,” Ms. Burros wrote a few years later, “the recipe was printed in larger type than usual with a broken-line border around it to encourage clipping.” It didn’t help. The paper was flooded with angry letters.There are different variations: with plums (original recipe), apricots, frozen berries… Each more delicious than the other.

Try it and decide yourself! Rest assured: it is absolutely irresistible either way!

INGREDIENTS

¾ to 1 cup sugar

½ cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup unbleached flour, sifted

1 teaspoon baking powder

Pinch of salt (optional)

2 eggs

24 halves pitted purple plums (or 300-400g of frozen berries)

Sugar, lemon juice and cinnamon, for topping