Le Monde de Vanessa: A show inspired by musicals and the 50s

Vanessa Megalemos, lead singer of the established Avant Tout jazz band, is the brains behind this promising musical performance inspired by modern musicals and the spirit of the 50s.
The show features live music from professional jazz musicians, vocal performances from the students of Avant Tout Music School, acrobatics, jogglers and more.
Piano: Vasilis Vourvopoulos
Bass guitar: Marinos Kassinos
Drums: Markos Ioannou
Saxophone: Simos Tziakouris
The organisers welcome the public to immerse themselves in the experience by dressing up in 50s outfits.
Book your seat at: 22664697
Facebook: Le Monde de Vanessa
Doors open at 20h30
Show starts at 21h
***Important update: The performance on Friday, December 27 has been cancelled due to sickness of the main singer Vanessa Megalemos and other members. Saturday’s performance as well as next week’s will take place as scheduled***
When, 27/12, 28/12, 3/1, 4/1
Where: Antonakis Music Hall, Vasiliou Voulgaroktonou 17, 1010 Nicosia Old Town