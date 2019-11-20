Though married to the good-natured, beautiful Thérèse, young husband and father François finds himself falling unquestioningly into an affair with an attractive postal worker.
Cast:
Jean-Claude Drouot (François Chevalier)
Claire Drouot (Thérèse Chevalier)
Olivier Drouot (Pierrot Chevalier)
Sandrine Drouot (Gisou Chevalier)
Director: Agnès Varda
Runtime: 79 min
Genre: Drama, Romance
Language: French
Subtitles: Greek
Production Year: 1965
Le Bonheur Trailer
When
On specific days
From: Thursday, November 7th, 2019
Until: Sunday, November 24th, 2019
Time: 21:00 (Sun:20:00)
Where
Cine Studio
(University of Nicosia)
46 Makedonitissas Avenue
Nicosia
Cost
€8 / €6 (retirees) / €4 (students)
Contact
Friends of Cinema Society
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 96420491