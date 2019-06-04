Latsi or Latchi at Polis Chrysochous Area

Latsi/Latchi with its coastal paved walk, is the picturesque harbour of Polis, known throughout Cyprus for its fresh fish. In the past it served as a small port for shipping carobs. The old stone carob warehouses have been converted into restaurants, fish taverns and places of recreation. From Latsi, travelers to Polis can go on short cruises to the Akamas , a must for all visitors. At Latsi there are also water sport facilities.

Things To Do:

Latchi Watersports Centre

08:00 – 20:00

+357 26 322 095 | +357 96 603 611

Aphrodite Trail Circular

Boat Trips to Blue Lagoon