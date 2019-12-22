Latsi immigrants: 19 year-old from Turkey arrested

A 19 year-old man from Turkey has been arrested in relation to the 33 immigrants who arrived in Latsi earlier today after he was named as the person in charge of the transportation.

After the immigrants were offered food and other humanitarian help they were taken to Polis Chrysochous police station to record their details and take statements.

All passengers were men from Syria of which a 17 year-old youth.

According to their statements, they started their journey at midnight from the Alanya harbour in Turkey paying to Turkish smugglers amounts of $3,000 – $4,000 each for their transfer to Cyprus.

The immigrants were then taken to the Kokkinotrimithia refugee camp.