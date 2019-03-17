Sky gazers can look forward to the last supermoon of 2019 on March 20, known as the ‘full worm supermoon’ in North America because it coincides with the thaw of the ground as well as the return of worms and the birds which swoop down to eat them.

It coincides with the March equinox marking the beginning of spring in the Northern Hemisphere and the beginning of autumn in the Southern Hemisphere.

A supermoon occurs when the moon is as close as it ever gets to Earth.

Generally, a supermoon will appear roughly 14% larger and 30% brighter than the average moon.

It is the third supermoon of 2019 — coming after the Super Blood Wolf Moon on January 20-21 which coincided with a total lunar eclipse, also known as a “blood moon,” and the ‘snow moon’ on February 19.

The Worm Moon – also known as Crow Moon, Crust Moon and Sap Moon – is the last supermoon of 2019, with the next one not set to occur until 2020.

