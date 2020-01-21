Larnaca: Work starts on Phaneromeni roundabout revamp

Work to revamp the roundabout at Phaneromeni Avenue in Larnca has started, the municipality has annouced.

It is being carried out by the Iacovou Group which submitted the proposal and undertook to cover the cost. The designs are by C+ Studio Architects.

The project is comes within the framework of Larnaca Municipality’s plans to improve basic road arteries and other locations in the city by non-profits, private individuals and companies as part of their corporate social responsbility.

They are considered important as they assist not only the town but its residents, making them active citizens in promoting qualitty of life.

In publicly thanking the Iacovou Group for its initiative, Larnaca Municipality said that the close cooperation of the private sector with local government assists its efforts and acts as a catalyst in the implementation of projects.

Photo below of the roundabout. Pictured above is the proposed revamp now underway