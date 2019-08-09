Larnaca: Women sought after purse with €20,00 stolen from shop (photos)

Police are looking for two women in connection with the theft of purse containing €20,000 from a Larnaca shop.
The complaint was filed by the owner of the shop on Larnaca’s Zenonos Pierides street. She said that at around 3 pm, a woman had entered the shop and stolen the purse which was underneath the counter.
Police took CCTV footage from the shop and nearby and released the photos of two women.
It is asking anyone with any information to contact Larnaca CID on telephone 24804060 or the closest police station or the citizen’s help line on telephone 1460.