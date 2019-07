A woman is in serious but stable condition at Nicosia Hospital with burns sustained after an apparent gas explosion at her apartment in Larnaca.

Police said the explosion occurred at around 7.30 pm on Friday. The 53 year old woman suffered first and second degree burns and was taken to Larnaca Hospital and from there to Nicosia Hospital where her condition is described as serious but stable.

The explosion is believed to be due to a gas leak, but investigations continue.