Larnaca: Two men arrested for illegal possession of drugs

December 10, 2019 at 8:59am
Two men aged 30 and 37 are under arrest in Larnaca as police investigate a  case of illegal possession of drugs.

Police said that acting on a tip off at 15.30 on Monday, members of the anti narcotics squad had placed a car with the two men under surveillance on a rural road in the Aradippou-Athienou area.

The car was cut off but the driver tried to drive off, colliding into the police vehicle and coming to a stop.

During a search of the car police found traces of cocaine. They also found a bag with 105 grams of cocaine on the person of the 37 year old and a bag with 0.5 grams of cannabis at his house.

The two men were arrested and are expected to appear before Larnaca district court today to be remanded in custody.

 

