Larnaca Tourism Board relaunches free winter experiences programme

Larnaca Tourism Board is relaunching its winter experience programme with complimentary activities for tourists staying in licensed hotels, apartments and agrotourism establishments within the Larnaca region.

The programme runs from November 1 to March 31 and was created by the Larnaca Tourism Board, the Deputy Ministry of Tourism and Local Authorities to offer a jam-packed timetable with something different every day of the week.

The week starts with a birdwatching and basket weaving session at Voroklini Lake on Monday morning. On Tuesday, visitors can enjoy a full day out at the Mazotos Camel Park and on Wednesday a walking tour of the town with professional tour guide. Thursday’s activity is a trip to Athienou for a visit to the Kallinikeio Museum and the restored Flour Mill and for some halloumi making at the restored Father Kallinikos Stavrovouniotis House. On Friday, the guided tour is to local workshops, where traditional crafts are practised On Saturday, there is an excursion to the picturesque villages of Lefkara, Kato Drys and Skarinou (see note below) that includes wine tasting and traditional product demonstrations.

The activities are all free of charge upon presentation of a voucher issued by the hotels. All the activities are available on a ‘turn up and enjoy’ basis except for the two village excursions which require one day’s notice.

Click here to download the weekly programme of 2019/20.

Note: For the complimentary Saturday excursion, only guests staying in the following hotels are entitled to participate: Golden, Bay, Radisson Blu, Sandy Beach, Lordos Beach, Palm Beach, Frixos Beach, The Ciao Stelio Hotel, Sveltos, Lebay Beach, Livadhiotis, Achilleos, Obic, Frangiorgio, Joshephine City, Les Palmiers, Lokal, Costantiana, Amorgos, Blazer Residence, Opera, Mikes Kanarium, Mesoguios House Suites and Charalambos Holiday Cottage.



