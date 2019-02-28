Larnaca to get 20 storey tower

The Environmental Authority has given the go ahead for a planned 20 storey tower on Larnaca’s Ammochostos avenue, about 200 metres from the sea and not far from the Radisson Blue Hotel and the town’s port, Phileleftheros reported on Thursday.
This follows a decision to scrap a planned underground parking that may have created problems with managing water from excavations.
However, if drainage issues do develop during foundation work, construction must stop and the company must submit a water management study to the environment service, the paper said.
Conditions were placed as regards the project’s proximity to a Seveso zone (an EU directive on the control of major accidents hazards involving dangerous substances) and special anti-earthquake requirements.
The proposed building will have 20 storeys, with a commercial use ground floor that can house three shops and 14 parking spots. The main parking facilities will be above the shops. Three storeys will be used for the building’s technical equipment while the remaining floors will have four, three or two residential apartments per storey. In total there will be 46 apartments of two or three bedrooms.
The project will be built on a piece of land of 1,982 square metres and the total built area will be 6,080 square metres.