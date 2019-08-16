Larnaca: Three cases of drunk driving in eight hours

Larnaca police caught three men driving under the influence of alcohol yesterday and early this morning and one driver has already appeared in court, the Cyprus News Agency reports.

It said that the 44 year old had his licence suspended for two months, was fined 750 euro and had four points added to his licence. He had been stopped at 10 pm on Thursday when he drove his car through a red light on Loukis Akritas street in Larnaca and tested positive for alcohol with 99 mg — more than four times the legal limit of 22 mg.

In a separate case, traffic police at 7 pm on Thursday evening stopped a moped on Tassos Papadopoulos avenue in Larnaca. The 48 year old driver was breathalysed with a reading of 116 mg — more than 12 times the legal limit of 9 as he is a new driver. Moreover he was not wearing a helmet, his learner’s licence had expired and he did not have the “L” sign on his moped.

And at 3 am a 25 year old biker was stopped at breathalysed while driving on Um Haram street with an initial reading of 90 mg — ten times the legal limit. He refused to give a second sample and was taken to traffic police HQ in Larnaca where he was found to have been driving without a driving licence or insurance while the road tax of his motorbike had not been paid since 2014.