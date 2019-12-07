Menu
Larnaca: The Elpida sunk to create artificial reef (video)

December 7, 2019 at 12:04pm
The Elpida was sunk off the coast of Larnaca this morning to create an artificial reef.

The boat was sunk in the sea some 2 km from the beach in front of the Palm Beach Hotel by the Fisheries Department in cooperation with the Larnaca Tourism Promotion Company.

The project is 75% financed by the EU and 25% by the Republic of Cyprus through the European Marine and Fisheries Fund  2014-2020.

On Tuesday December 10 the LEFI is also scheduled to sink in the same area at a depth of 13m. 

Authorities have sunk a number of vessels off the coast to create artificial reefs to promote Cyprus as a diving destination including off Dasoudi and Amathus in Limassol, in the sea off  Protaras and off Geroskipou.

