Larnaca roads re-open after flooding

All roads in Larnaca that had closed because of flooding following a downpour at midday on Sunday have re-opened, police said.

Police added that the Nicoclea-Ayios Nicolaos road in the Paphos district which had become dangerous because of mudslides has also reopened.

The heavy rain in the Larnaca district lasted from 12 noon to around 2 pm with police and the fire service receiving a large number of calls for help, mainly to pump water from houses and basements.

In more than 10 cases, police and the fire service had to free drivers and passengers trapped in their cars or to tow the cars that become stuck in flooded streets, police added.

Police also closed roads in Larnaca that became impassable because of flooding. These have now reopened.

