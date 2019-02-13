Larnaca receives “Green Flag” award for sustainability

The municipality of Larnaca received the “Green Flag” 2018 award for sustainability for its project “Larnaca puts an end to plastic straws”.
The award was handed to mayor Andreas Vyras by children of the special school “Ayios Spyridonas” on Wednesday.
Larnaca received the award last year as well for its project “Get to know the salt lakes”.
The Green Flag will fly outside the central offices of the municipality between February 13-25.
The award is part of the Environmental Awards for Organizations and Businesses aimed at encouraging companies and local governments to undertake initiatives for sustainable development and protection of the environment.
